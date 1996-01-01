Problem

Shown below is a branched reaction pathway in which either “D” or “E” can be made from “C”, depending on which enzymes are active. Imagine that you are a cell that requires “E” to be at a minimum threshold concentration for survival, but as long as there is enough “E”, it is most beneficial for the cell to make “D.” Which of the following options presents the best scenario for the most optimal survival conditions? E1-E4 are enzymes that catalyze each of the reactions.