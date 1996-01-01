Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Allosteric Effectors
L-arginine is capable of binding to and activating N-acetylglutamate synthase. Since L-arginine is neither a substrate nor a product of this enzyme, how would this effector be classified?
Considering that O2 triggers hemoglobin to switch from its low affinity (T) state to its high affinity (R) state to bind more O2, what kind of allosteric effector is O 2 relative to hemoglobin?
Which of the following statements about allosteric control of enzymatic activity is false?
The effectiveness of allosteric effectors in regulating metabolic pathways is based on their ability to:
Shown below is a branched reaction pathway in which either “D” or “E” can be made from “C”, depending on which enzymes are active. Imagine that you are a cell that requires “E” to be at a minimum threshold concentration for survival, but as long as there is enough “E”, it is most beneficial for the cell to make “D.” Which of the following options presents the best scenario for the most optimal survival conditions? E1-E4 are enzymes that catalyze each of the reactions.