Noncompetitive Inhibition
Indicate with an “x” which of the kinetic parameters would be altered in the presence of the given inhibitor.
What can be determined from the following Lineweaver Burk plot?
How would you expect the line on a Lineweaver-Burk plot to change if the enzyme was treated with a noncompetitive inhibitor?
The following values were determined for alcohol dehydrogenase in the absence & presence of acetaldehyde. What kind of inhibitor is acetaldehyde?