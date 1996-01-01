7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation
Reversible Inhibition
Reversible Inhibition
There is an equilibrium between bound and unbound reversible inhibitor.
Reversible inhibitors are not covalently bound to enzymes but irreversible inhibitors are.
Irreversible inhibitors are easier to purify from solutions of enzymes than reversible inhibitors.
Enzyme activity can be restored by adding more substrate with irreversible inhibitors, but not reversible inhibitors.
Chymotrypsin catalyzes the hydrolysis of dietary carbohydrates.
The presence of an enzyme catalyst will affect the time taken for a reaction to reach equilibrium.
Reversible inhibitors are easier to purify from solutions of enzymes than irreversible inhibitors.
Irreversible inhibitors bind very tightly and sometimes covalently to enzymes.
The presence of an enzyme catalyst will alter the relative ratio of product to reactant for a biochemical reaction.