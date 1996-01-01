Problem

Suppose that the covalent catalytic mechanism of an enzyme depends on a single active site amino acid (Cys), whose pKa = 8.3. A mutation in a nearby amino acid residue of the enzyme only slightly alters the microenvironment so that the pKa of the Cys residue increases to 10.3. Would this mutation cause the enzyme-catalyzed reaction rate to increase or decrease? Explain.



