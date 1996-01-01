Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Lipids

Waxes

Waxes

Problem

Which of the statements regarding waxes is FALSE?

A)  Waxes generally have melting points above room temperature.

B)  Waxes are soluble molecules in water. 

C)  Waxes are used as protective coatings against dehydration and parasites.

D)  Waxes are esters of long-chain fatty acids and long-chain alcohols.

3
Problem

Biological waxes are:

A) Esters of long-chain fatty acids with a sphingolipid.

B) Esters of glycerol and a long-chain alcohol. 

C) Esters of glycerol and three long-chain fatty acids.

D) Esters of a long-chain fatty acid with a long-chain alcohol group.

