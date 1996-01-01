Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

8. Protein Function

Glycogen Phosphorylase

Glycogen phosphorylase is an enzyme involved in glycogen metabolism that's regulated by phosphorylation. Phosphorylation on serine residues results in more enzyme activity, while the dephosphorylated enzyme has little to no activity. What result would you expect on activity if the serine residues that served as phosphorylation sites on glycogen phosphorylase were mutated to aspartate residues?

