Biochemistry

6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Lineweaver-Burk Plot

1

6m
2

8m
3
Problem

A Lineweaver-Burk plot is used to:

4

4m
5
Problem

To determine the Vmax from a Lineweaver-Burk plot you would:

6
Problem

A Lineweaver-Burk plot generates a line with the following formula: y = 0.3x + 0.4. What is the Km?

7
Problem

Consider the equation for the line on the following Lineweaver-Burk plot: y = 6x + 3

A) What is the Km for the corresponding enzyme?

a) -2 mM 

b) 18 mM 

c) 2 mM 

d) 9 mM

B) What is the Vmax for the corresponding enzyme?

a) 0.333 mM/s 

b) 9 mM/s 

c) -6 mM/s 

d) 18 mM/s

8
Problem

Suppose the data on the right is plotted onto a Lineweaver-Burk plot to obtain a straight line.


A) What is the value of the y-intercept of the line? ____________

B) What is the value of the x-intercept of the line? ____________

0
