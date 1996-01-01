Problem

Consider the equation for the line on the following Lineweaver-Burk plot: y = 6x + 3

A) What is the K m for the corresponding enzyme?

a) -2 mM

b) 18 mM

c) 2 mM

d) 9 mM

B) What is the V max for the corresponding enzyme?

a) 0.333 mM/s

b) 9 mM/s

c) -6 mM/s

d) 18 mM/s