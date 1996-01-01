Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Lineweaver-Burk Plot
Lineweaver-Burk Plot
A Lineweaver-Burk plot is used to:
Lineweaver-Burk Plot
To determine the Vmax from a Lineweaver-Burk plot you would:
A Lineweaver-Burk plot generates a line with the following formula: y = 0.3x + 0.4. What is the Km?
Consider the equation for the line on the following Lineweaver-Burk plot: y = 6x + 3
A) What is the Km for the corresponding enzyme?
a) -2 mM
b) 18 mM
c) 2 mM
d) 9 mM
B) What is the Vmax for the corresponding enzyme?
a) 0.333 mM/s
b) 9 mM/s
c) -6 mM/s
d) 18 mM/s
Suppose the data on the right is plotted onto a Lineweaver-Burk plot to obtain a straight line.
A) What is the value of the y-intercept of the line? ____________
B) What is the value of the x-intercept of the line? ____________