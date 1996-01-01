Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
ABC Transporters
ABC transporters are a part of a superfamily of transporters that have two nucleotide binding domains that bind __________, which is necessary for primary active transport.
What side of a membrane has a higher concentration of the toxin Limbricide after ABC transporter activity?
Which of the following statements is TRUE for BOTH P-type ATPases and ABC transporters?