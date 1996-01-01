Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

10. Lipids

Eicosanoids

Next Topic
1

concept

Eicosanoids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Eicosanoids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Eicosanoids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Eicosanoids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Eicosanoids

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Which of the following fatty acids is the precursor to the eicosanoids?

A) Arachadonic Acid.

B) Palmitic Acid. 

C) Steric Acid. 

D) Oleic Acid.

E) Carboxylic acid.

7
Problem

Which of the following is true regarding eicosanoids?

A) All eicosanoids contain three conjugated double bonds. 

B) All eicosanoids contain arachidonic acid and sphingosine. 

C) Prostaglandins and leukotrienes both contain a ring structure. 

D) Thromboxanes, prostaglandins & leukotrienes all contain a carboxyl group. 

8
Problem

Prostaglandins are local regulators whose chemical structure is derived from:

A) Oligosaccharides.

B) Fatty Acids.

C) Steroids.

D) Amino Acids. 

E) Isoprenoids.

9
Problem

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), like aspirin & ibuprofen, lower body temperatures by blocking production of which eicosanoid? 

A) Biological waxes. 

B) Prostaglandins. 

C) Sphingolipids. 

D) Vitamin D. 

E) Cholesterol & other isoprenoids.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.