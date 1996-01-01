Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Which of the following fatty acids is the precursor to the eicosanoids?
A) Arachadonic Acid.
B) Palmitic Acid.
C) Steric Acid.
D) Oleic Acid.
E) Carboxylic acid.
Which of the following is true regarding eicosanoids?
A) All eicosanoids contain three conjugated double bonds.
B) All eicosanoids contain arachidonic acid and sphingosine.
C) Prostaglandins and leukotrienes both contain a ring structure.
D) Thromboxanes, prostaglandins & leukotrienes all contain a carboxyl group.
Prostaglandins are local regulators whose chemical structure is derived from:
A) Oligosaccharides.
B) Fatty Acids.
C) Steroids.
D) Amino Acids.
E) Isoprenoids.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), like aspirin & ibuprofen, lower body temperatures by blocking production of which eicosanoid?
A) Biological waxes.
B) Prostaglandins.
C) Sphingolipids.
D) Vitamin D.
E) Cholesterol & other isoprenoids.