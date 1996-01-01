Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Biological Membranes and Transport

Passive Membrane Transport

Problem

The difference between simple and facilitated diffusion is that facilitated diffusion:

Problem

Simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion across a membrane both ___________________:

Problem

The rate of movement (flux) of a substance X into cells was measured at different concentrations of X to construct the following graph. Does the graph’s data suggest diffusion of X into cells is mediated by a protein transporter?

Problem

The rate of transfer across a membrane is measured for a given molecule. The diffusion rate is seen to be hyperbolic with respect to the concentration of the diffusing molecule. The method of transport is which of the following?

