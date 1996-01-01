Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

5. Protein Techniques

Isoelectric Focusing

Isoelectric Focusing

At some point during isoelectric focusing, proteins stop moving through the gel because:

3
Electrophoretic separation at pH 6 of a sample mixture with Peptide #1 (MW 100) Peptide #2 (MW 200) and Peptide #3 (MW 400) would result in which of the following? (Note: the pI of each peptide occurs at pH 6).

4
Mark the approximate final position of the following tripeptide on the isoelectric focusing gel: Glu-Met-Asp.

Hint: calculate the isoelectric point of the peptide. 

