Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Uncompetitive Inhibition
Uncompetitive Inhibition
Uncompetitive Inhibition
Uncompetitive Inhibition
True or false: Increasing [S] in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor will lower the inhibition constant (KI).
In the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor that binds __________ the substrate, the apparent Vmax ____________ and the apparent Km ____________ with respect to the Vmax and Km of the uninhibited enzyme.
What is the effect of an uncompetitive inhibitor on the equilibrium between free enzyme & the ES-complex?
Which of the following statements is true about uncompetitive inhibitors?