Biochemistry

7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation

Uncompetitive Inhibition

5
Problem

True or false: Increasing [S] in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor will lower the inhibition constant (KI).

6
Problem

In the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor that binds __________ the substrate, the apparent Vmax ____________ and the apparent Km ____________ with respect to the Vmax and Km of the uninhibited enzyme.

7
Problem

What is the effect of an uncompetitive inhibitor on the equilibrium between free enzyme & the ES-complex?

8
Problem

Which of the following statements is true about uncompetitive inhibitors?

