Biochemistry

6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Types of Enzymes

Types of Enzymes

1m
Types of Enzymes

7m
Which of the following is an indicator that a reaction is catalyzed by an oxidoreductase?

Types of Enzymes

1m
Kinases add phosphate groups to molecules. Kinases are an example of which class of enzyme?

Types of Enzymes

2m
Below is a reaction in the oxidative phase of the pentose phosphate pathway catalyzed by the enzyme gluconolactonase. This enzyme would be classified as what type?


Types of Enzymes

2m
What class of enzyme is required to convert a cis-fatty acid into a trans-fatty acid?

Types of Enzymes

2m
Which of the following best describes the function of a lyase enzyme?

Types of Enzymes

1m
Which of the following is not one of the six internationally accepted classes of enzymes?

a) Hydrolyases.

b) Ligases.

c) Oxidoreductases.

d) Polymerases.

e) Transferases.

Types of Enzymes

5m
The presence of an electron acceptor such as NAD + indicates which class of enzyme?

Digestive enzymes are all examples of which class of enzyme?

The reaction below is catalyzed by the enzyme arginase. What is the classification of this enzyme?

a) Hydrolyase. 

b) Oxidoreductase. 

c) Lyase. 

d) Ligase.

Which class of enzyme catalyzes a reaction where the chemical formula does not change?

What class of enzyme is required to combine two molecules using ATP?

