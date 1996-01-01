Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Phosphorylation
During kinase phosphorylation, which phosphate group is removed from ATP in the figure below?
Covalent modification of an enzyme usually involves phosphorylation / dephosphorylation of:
When the active site of an enzyme is phosphorylated on one of its catalytic amino acid residues, the overall _______________ charge of phosphate groups would _____________ the affinity for a polar, negatively charged substrate.