Diagonal Electrophoresis
Which of the following techniques is used specifically to help determine the site of a disulfide bond?
In the plot below, circle the point(s) representing peptides with intrachain disulfides.
A gene encoding a protein with a single disulfide bond undergoes a mutation that changes a serine residue into a cysteine residue. You want to find out whether the disulfide pairing in this mutant is the same as in the original protein. Briefly layout a diagonal electrophoresis experiment to determine the answer.