Biochemistry

5. Protein Techniques

Diagonal Electrophoresis

1

concept

Diagonal Electrophoresis

Problem

Which of the following techniques is used specifically to help determine the site of a disulfide bond?

3

concept

Diagonal Electrophoresis

Problem

In the plot below, circle the point(s) representing peptides with intrachain disulfides.

Problem

A gene encoding a protein with a single disulfide bond undergoes a mutation that changes a serine residue into a cysteine residue. You want to find out whether the disulfide pairing in this mutant is the same as in the original protein. Briefly layout a diagonal electrophoresis experiment to determine the answer.

