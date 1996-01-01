Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

4. Protein Structure

Beta Turns

Next Topic
1

concept

Beta Turns

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Which of the following options contains a true statement about protein turns & loops?

3

concept

Beta Turns

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

In the peptide below, circle the individual amino acid residues indicating the most likely positions for β-turns:

Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Which of the following statements is true regarding β-turns?

6

concept

Beta Turns

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

If the phi & psi angles of loop regions are plotted, where do they tend to fall on the Ramachandran plot below?

8
Problem

Which of the following statements is correct?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.