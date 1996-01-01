Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Beta Turns
Which of the following options contains a true statement about protein turns & loops?
In the peptide below, circle the individual amino acid residues indicating the most likely positions for β-turns:
Which of the following statements is true regarding β-turns?
If the phi & psi angles of loop regions are plotted, where do they tend to fall on the Ramachandran plot below?
Which of the following statements is correct?