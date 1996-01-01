Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
5. Protein Techniques

Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency

Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency

Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency

3
Problem

Assuming 98% reaction efficiency, calculate the total cumulative yield of the correct PTH-amino acid at the 50th Edman degradation cycle.

4
Problem

A) A peptide with the primary structure Lys-Arg-Pro-Leu-Ile-Asp-Gly-Ala is sequenced by the Edman degradation procedure. If each Edman cycle is 93% efficient, what percentage of the PTH-amino acids in the fourth Edman cycle will be PTH-Leu?





B) What percentage of the PTH-amino acids in the eighth Edman cycle will be PTH-Ala?

