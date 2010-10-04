Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Initial Velocity

1

concept

Initial Velocity

2

concept

Initial Velocity

3
Problem

Why is the initial velocity (V0) the best chance a reaction has at approaching its maximum velocity (Vmax)?

4
Problem

Calculate the initial reaction rate for A → B, given that [A] i = 9.6 M, [B] i = 0 & [A] f after 0.01 μsec = 9.14 mM.

5
Problem

Imagine that you’re setting up an experiment to measure the kinetics of an enzyme. Which option below indicate reasons for why it’s important to measure the enzyme’s initial velocity immediately after starting the reaction?

6
Problem

In the graph below, why does the curve have a steep incline at first that gradually declines to a horizontal line?

