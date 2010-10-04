Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Initial Velocity
Initial Velocity
Why is the initial velocity (V0) the best chance a reaction has at approaching its maximum velocity (Vmax)?
Calculate the initial reaction rate for A → B, given that [A] i = 9.6 M, [B] i = 0 & [A] f after 0.01 μsec = 9.14 mM.
Imagine that you’re setting up an experiment to measure the kinetics of an enzyme. Which option below indicate reasons for why it’s important to measure the enzyme’s initial velocity immediately after starting the reaction?
In the graph below, why does the curve have a steep incline at first that gradually declines to a horizontal line?