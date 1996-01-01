11. Biological Membranes and Transport
1
concept
Primary Active Membrane Transport
3m
Play a video:
2
concept
Primary Active Membrane Transport
5m
Play a video:
The cell would only be able to transport substances using active transport.
The cell would be able to transport substances using active and passive transport.
The cell would only be able to transport substances using passive diffusion.
The transport of all substances across the membrane would stop.
Facilitated transport uses proteins, but active transport does not.
Active transport uses ATP to power transport, but facilitated transport does not.
Active transport occurs across the plasma membrane, but facilitated transport does not.
Active transport moves a substance from higher concentration low concentration, while facilitated transport moves a substance from low concentration to high concentration.
All of the above are differences between active and facilitated transport.
Transport phosphate against its concentration gradient.
Undergo reversible phosphorylation by ATP hydrolysis.
Transports phosphate with its concentration gradient.
Phosphorylates cations so they can be transported into the cell.