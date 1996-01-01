Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
HPLC
HPLC
What is the order of elution (first → last) of the following amino acids in normal-phase HPLC: Phe, Gly, Glu.
HPLC
What is the order of elution (first → last) of the following amino acids in reverse-phase HPLC: Ala, Arg, Leu.
What is the basis for the separation of proteins by the following techniques?
HPLC
In the following HPLC chromatogram, which amino acid was the third substance eluted from the column?