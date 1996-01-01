Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation

Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

Next Topic
1

concept

Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Which of the following is true about allosteric enzyme conformational states?

5

concept

Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

concept

Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

An allosteric enzyme that follows the concerted model mechanism has a L 0 = 10,000 in the absence of substrate. A mutation in this enzyme caused the L0 to now be 1/10,000 (reciprocal to its original value). What affect does this mutation have on the reaction rate of the enzymatic reaction?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.