Sphingophospholipids
Label the following as relating to (A) sphingophospholipids, (B) glycerophospholipids, or (C) triacylglycerols.
A) Contains two variable fatty acids: ______
B) Does not contain a phosphate group: ______
C) Contains an amide linkage: ______
D) Commonly utilized for obtaining energy: ______
E) Formed from glycerol and three fatty acids: ______
F) Has a sphingosine backbone: ______