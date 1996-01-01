Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

10. Lipids

Sphingophospholipids

Next Topic
1

concept

Sphingophospholipids

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Sphingophospholipids

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Label the following as relating to (A) sphingophospholipids, (B) glycerophospholipids, or (C) triacylglycerols. 

A) Contains two variable fatty acids: ______                      

B) Does not contain a phosphate group: ______                

C) Contains an amide linkage: ______                                 

D) Commonly utilized for obtaining energy: ______

E) Formed from glycerol and three fatty acids: ______

F) Has a sphingosine backbone: ______

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.