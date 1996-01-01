Problem

Label the following as relating to (A) sphingophospholipids, (B) glycerophospholipids, or (C) triacylglycerols.

A) Contains two variable fatty acids: ______

B) Does not contain a phosphate group: ______

C) Contains an amide linkage: ______

D) Commonly utilized for obtaining energy: ______

E) Formed from glycerol and three fatty acids: ______

F) Has a sphingosine backbone: ______