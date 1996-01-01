Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Carbohydrates

Glycosidic Bond

Problem

The molecular formula of glucose is C6H12O6. What is the molecular formula for an oligosaccharide made by linking 10 glucose molecules together by dehydration synthesis? (Hint: Consider how many glycosidic bonds form).

Problem

What is the name for the glycosidic linkage in the following glycoside?

Determine the name of the glycosidic bond of the following disaccharide.

Which two molecules below do NOT contain a 1,4 glycosidic linkage?

Label & name every glycosidic bond in the branched oligosaccharide below:

Raffinose is the most abundant trisaccharide in nature. Answer the questions based on its provided structure:

A) Is Raffinose a reducing or a non-reducing sugar? ______________________.

B) Identify the 3 monosaccharides that compose raffinose:
1) ______________________. 

2) ______________________. 

3) ______________________.

C) Name the TWO glycosidic linkages that connect the sugars in raffinose:
1) ______________________. 

2) ______________________.

