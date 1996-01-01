Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Glycosidic Bond
The molecular formula of glucose is C6H12O6. What is the molecular formula for an oligosaccharide made by linking 10 glucose molecules together by dehydration synthesis? (Hint: Consider how many glycosidic bonds form).
Glycosidic Bond Example 1
What is the name for the glycosidic linkage in the following glycoside?
Determine the name of the glycosidic bond of the following disaccharide.
Which two molecules below do NOT contain a 1,4 glycosidic linkage?
Label & name every glycosidic bond in the branched oligosaccharide below:
Raffinose is the most abundant trisaccharide in nature. Answer the questions based on its provided structure:
A) Is Raffinose a reducing or a non-reducing sugar? ______________________.
B) Identify the 3 monosaccharides that compose raffinose:
1) ______________________.
2) ______________________.
3) ______________________.
C) Name the TWO glycosidic linkages that connect the sugars in raffinose:
1) ______________________.
2) ______________________.