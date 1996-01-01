Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

4. Protein Structure

Chaperone Proteins

Next Topic
1

concept

Chaperone Proteins

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Heat shock protein 70 (HSP70), a chaperone protein found in many organisms, is one of the most highly conserved proteins in all of biology. Which of the following statements about HSP70 is true?

3
Problem

Which statement best describes how chaperones perform their function?

4
Problem

Which statement most accurately characterizes the effect of high temperatures (>50˚C) on protein folding?

5
Problem

Which of the following statements is false concerning Heat shock protein 60 (HSP60), a chaperonin protein.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.