Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Sphingoglycolipids
Sphingoglycolipids
Sphingoglycolipids
Sphingosine is not a component of:
A) Sphingomyelin.
B) Ceramide.
C) Cerebrosides.
D) Gangliosides.
E) Phosphatidylcholine.
Tay-Sachs disease is caused by an inability to degrade:
A.) Sphingosine.
B) Gangliosides.
C) Ceramide.
D) Dipalmitoyl phosphatidyl choline.
E) Carbohydrates.
Which of the following is true regarding a ganglioside?
A) It has 3 hydrocarbon tails.
B) It is the most abundant membrane lipid molecule.
C) It is a sterol lipid.
D) It contains oligosaccharides with one or more sialic acid residues.
E) It is found in myelin sheath cells.