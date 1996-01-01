Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

10. Lipids

Sphingoglycolipids

Next Topic
1

concept

Sphingoglycolipids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Sphingoglycolipids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Sphingoglycolipids

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Sphingosine is not a component of:

A) Sphingomyelin.                                               

B) Ceramide.                                 

C) Cerebrosides.

D) Gangliosides.

E) Phosphatidylcholine.

5
Problem

Tay-Sachs disease is caused by an inability to degrade:

A.) Sphingosine.                                                        

B) Gangliosides. 

C) Ceramide. 

D) Dipalmitoyl phosphatidyl choline.

E) Carbohydrates.

6
Problem

Which of the following is true regarding a ganglioside?

A) It has 3 hydrocarbon tails.

B) It is the most abundant membrane lipid molecule.

C) It is a sterol lipid.

D) It contains oligosaccharides with one or more sialic acid residues. 

E) It is found in myelin sheath cells. 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.