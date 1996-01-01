Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

8. Protein Function

Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation

Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation

Problem

Which option best corresponds with the effect of CO2 on hemoglobin’s O2-binding?

3

Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation

Problem

Which statement is true about protons binding to hemoglobin?

5

Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation

Problem

Alkalemia is a disease associated with an abnormal increase in the pH of a patient’s blood due to rapid breathing (hyperventilation). How would alkalemia affect the oxygen binding affinity of the patient’s hemoglobin?

Problem

Choose all of the following molecules that, when bound, trigger hemoglobin’s transition from T to R state.

