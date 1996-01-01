Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Sphingolipid Recap
Which of the following is TRUE of sphingolipids?
A) They always contain glycerol and fatty acids.
B) They may be charged, but are never amphipathic.
C) Phosphatidylcholine is a typical sphingolipid.
D) They contain only one esterified variable fatty acid.
E) Cerebrosides, globosides and gangliosides are sphingolipids.
Sphingolipid Recap Example 1
Match the following lipid types with the correct description.
A) Fatty acid. _____ 1. Membrane lipids with a glycerol backbone.
B) Triacylglycerol. _____ 2. Phospholipid especially common in nerve cells.
C) Phospholipid. _____ 3. One of the simplest forms of a glycolipid.
D) Sphingosine. _____ 4. Lipids covalently attached to carbohydrate groups.
E) Glycerophospholipid. _____ 5. Chains of hydrogen-bearing carbon atoms with a carboxylic acid.
F) Sphingomyelin. _____ 6. Complex glycolipids with a sialic acid residue.
G) Glycolipid. _____ 7. A complex amino alcohol backbone for membrane lipids.
H) Cerebroside. _____ 8. Major class of membrane lipids.
I) Ganglioside. _____ 9. Long-term storage form of fatty acids.