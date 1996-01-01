Problem

Which of the following is TRUE of sphingolipids?

A) They always contain glycerol and fatty acids.

B) They may be charged, but are never amphipathic.

C) Phosphatidylcholine is a typical sphingolipid.

D) They contain only one esterified variable fatty acid.

E) Cerebrosides, globosides and gangliosides are sphingolipids.