7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation
1
concept
Concerted (MWC) Model
6m
Play a video:
2
concept
Concerted (MWC) Model
9m
Play a video:
Relative affinities of substrate for the T & R states play a crucial role in reaction cooperativity.
Equilibrium between T and R states plays a minor role.
Enzymatic activity of the T state is considerably higher than that of the R state.
It is possible to describe the reactions of all allosteric enzymes accurately.
The protein is an oligomer of symmetrically related proteins.
Though not with the same affinity, the ligand can bind to a subunit in either conformation.
The oligomer can only exist in one of two conformational states (T & R), which are in equilibrium.
Each of the 4 subunits in hemoglobin changes one at a time from the low affinity to high affinity state.
First hemoglobin’s α-subunits, then β subunits change from the low to the high affinity state.
Each of the four subunits in the hemoglobin tetramer is either in the low affinity or the high affinity state.
Hemoglobin’s α-subunits have a low affinity state while the β subunits have high affinity for oxygen.