Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase
A patient comes into your clinic suffering from anorexia nervosa. Her mother brought her in concerned as the patient has not eaten in over 3 days. She has the classic presentation including low body weight, decreased muscle mass, decreased glycogen, and decreased fat stores, and she is anemic (low red blood cell count). What would be the expected phosphorylation state and activity of the patient’s liver glycogen phosphorylase?
Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase
Muscle glycogen phosphorylase displays multiple modes of allosteric regulation. Which of the following is true?