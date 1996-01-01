6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics
The difference in free energy between the substrate and product.
The difference in entropy between the substrate and transition state.
The difference in free energy between the substrate and the transition state.
The difference in entropy between the product and transition state.
Catalysis by activation of the substrate through an interaction with an acidic amino acid.
Catalysis through enzyme-cofactor modification and a reduction in activation energy.
Catalysis through increasing the concentration of substrates in the enzyme active site.
Catalysis through physical distortion and strain on the substrate.
An enzyme provides a reaction surface & suitable environment for a reaction to take place.
An enzyme binds substrates to position them correctly & allow them to attain transition state configurations.
An enzyme allows a reaction to go through a less stable transition state than normal.
Binding of substrates in close proximity.
Covalently binding to the substrate.
Stabilization of the transition state.
Conformational changes in binding site slightly increases EA.
Binding energy allows an enzyme to properly orient its substrates.
Binding energy contributions allow for entropy reduction in the ES-complex.
Binding energy compensates for energy changes as a result of desolvation of the substrate.
Binding energy contributes to the process of induced fit between the enzyme & the substrate.
All the above are correct.
Are consumed in the reactions they catalyze.
Are very specific and can prevent the conversion of products back to substrates.
Drive reactions to completion while other catalysts drive reactions to equilibrium.
Increase the equilibrium constants for the reactions they catalyze.
Lower the activation energy by stabilizing the transition states for the reactions they catalyze.