Titrations Of Amino Acids With Ionizable R-Groups
Determine the pI of Glu & mark it on the provided titration curve.
a. 6.96
b. 5.93
c. 7.48
d. 3.22
Use the titration curve to draw the predominate structures of Glu at pH = 1.0, pH = 3.0, pH = 7.0, & pH = 11.0.
Glu at pH = 1.0 Glu at pH = 3.0 Glu at pH = 7.0 Glu at pH = 11.0
Draw the predominate structures of K at the indicated sections of its titration curve. Mark the pI on the curve.
Label each arrow on Asp’s titration curve & draw its predominate structure at each colored region.
A) Amino group pKa.
B) Carboxyl group pKa.
C) R-group pKa (pKa = 3.9).
D) Amino group equivalence point.
E) Carboxyl group equivalence point.
F) R-group equivalence point.