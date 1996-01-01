Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

3. Amino Acids

Titrations of Amino Acids with Ionizable R-Groups

1

concept

Titrations Of Amino Acids With Ionizable R-Groups

9m
2

concept

Titrations Of Amino Acids With Ionizable R-Groups

7m
3
Problem

Determine the pI of Glu & mark it on the provided titration curve.

a. 6.96                                          

b. 5.93

c. 7.48

d. 3.22

Use the titration curve to draw the predominate structures of Glu at pH = 1.0, pH = 3.0, pH = 7.0, & pH = 11.0.

Glu at pH = 1.0                  Glu at pH = 3.0                  Glu at pH = 7.0                   Glu at pH = 11.0

4
Problem

Draw the predominate structures of K at the indicated sections of its titration curve. Mark the pI on the curve.

5
Problem

Label each arrow on Asp’s titration curve & draw its predominate structure at each colored region.

A) Amino group pKa.

B) Carboxyl group pKa.

C) R-group pKa (pKa = 3.9).

D) Amino group equivalence point.

E) Carboxyl group equivalence point.

F) R-group equivalence point.

