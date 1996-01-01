7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation
The sequential model considers the induced-fit model of substrate binding whereas the concerted model focuses on perturbing the equilibrium between the T and R states.
Positive cooperativity can be explained by the sequential model but not by the concerted model.
The sequential model allows for subunits to be in different conformations while the concerted model does not.
Negative cooperativity can be explained by the sequential model but not by the concerted model.
Both models can have one or multiple subunits bound to a single enzyme for proper function.
Cannot account for the reactions that display negative cooperativity.
Postulates binding of substrates & inhibitors by the induced-fit model.
Requires that the conformation of all subunits change simultaneously.
Is conceptually and mathematically simpler than the concerted model.
Binding of one substrate molecule stimulates binding of a second substrate.
Binding of one substrate molecule inhibits binding of a second substrate.
Binding of one substrate molecule leads to negative reaction rates.
Binding of one substrate molecule causes a negative effect/result in the cell.