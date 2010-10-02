Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Calculating Vmax Example 1
Suppose an enzyme (MW = 5,000 g/mole) has a concentration of 0.05 mg/L. If the kcat is 1 x 104 s-1, what is the theoretical maximum reaction velocity for the enzyme?
For a Michaelis-Menten enzyme, what is the value of Vmax if at 1/10 Km, the V0 = 1 μmol/min.
Carbonic anhydrase catalyzes the hydration of CO2. The Km of carbonic anhydrase for CO2 is 12 mM. The initial velocity (V0) of the enzyme-catalyzed reaction was 4.5 μmole*mL-1*sec-1 when [CO2] = 36 mM. Calculate the Vmax of carbonic anhydrase.
Triose phosphate isomerase catalyzes the conversion of dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP) to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) during glycolysis; however, this is a reversible reaction. The Km of the enzyme for G3P is 1.8 x 10 -5 M. When [G3P] = 30 μM, the initial rate of the reaction (V0) = 82.5 μmole*mL-1*sec-1. Calculate the Vmax.