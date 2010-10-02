Problem

Triose phosphate isomerase catalyzes the conversion of dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP) to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) during glycolysis; however, this is a reversible reaction. The K m of the enzyme for G3P is 1.8 x 10 -5 M. When [G3P] = 30 μM, the initial rate of the reaction (V 0 ) = 82.5 μmole*mL-1*sec-1. Calculate the V max .