9. Carbohydrates

Anomer

3
Problem

The ___/___ configuration of a monosaccharide is determined by the ________________ of the chiral carbon furthest from the carbonyl group, while the ___/___ anomers are determined by _______________ of the anomeric carbon.

4
Problem

Circle the α and β anomers for the following D-monosaccharide:

5
Problem

Answer the following questions regarding the following cyclic monosaccharide shown below:

A) Clearly label the hemiacetal carbon.

B) The monosaccharide is a(n) _________ anomer.
a) Alpha (α).
b) Beta (β).

C) Draw the opposite anomer.

D) Draw the α stereoisomer that differs in the arrangement of substituents at C2.

