Biochemistry

3. Amino Acids

Zwitterion

Problem

Which shows the proper structure of Leu at physiological pH?

example

Zwitterion Example 2

Problem

Fill in the groups for the predominant structure of Ala at pH 13?

Problem

Fill in the appropriate groups for Asp at pH 4.3.

Problem

Draw the predominant structure of Arg at pH 6.5? (pK a1 = 9.04, pKa2 = 2.17, pKa3 = 12.48).

Problem

At what pH would an amino acid bear both a neutral -COOH and a -NH 2 group?

