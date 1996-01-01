Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Zwitterion
Which shows the proper structure of Leu at physiological pH?
Zwitterion Example 2
Fill in the groups for the predominant structure of Ala at pH 13?
Fill in the appropriate groups for Asp at pH 4.3.
Draw the predominant structure of Arg at pH 6.5? (pK a1 = 9.04, pKa2 = 2.17, pKa3 = 12.48).
At what pH would an amino acid bear both a neutral -COOH and a -NH 2 group?