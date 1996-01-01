Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Biosignaling

PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC

All of the following are secondary messengers in cell signaling EXCEPT:

In the phospholipase C signal transduction pathway, which two second messengers are produced?

Which of the following enzymes does diacylglycerol recruit to the membrane and activate when bound?

Which of the following statements about calmodulin is TRUE?

Protein Kinase C (PKC) is activated when bound by:

What is the effector enzyme in the phosphoinositide signal transduction system?

All of the following are functions served by phosphatidylinositol bisphosphate EXCEPT:

Diacylglycerol is a(n) ___________________ that promotes ____________________.

