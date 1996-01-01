Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

3. Amino Acids

How to Memorize Amino Acids

Next Topic
1

concept

Memorizing Amino Acids

clock
21m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
2
Problem

Fill-in the missing R-groups for the following peptide from memory: D-I-F-C-R-Q.

Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Which of the 20 standard amino acids can be grouped into the following categories?

a. Contain cyclic/ring structures.                                                     b. Sulfur-containing.

Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Fill-in the blanks & R-groups for each of the α-amino acids from memory.

Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Match the amino acid to the type of R-group it has:

Leu ____                                   1. Hydroxyl-containing

E ____                                      2. Acidic

K ____                                      3. Basic

Ser ____                                  4. Sulfur-containing

C ____                                     5. Nonpolar aromatic

W ____                                    6. Nonpolar aliphatic

Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Name the amino acids that contain each of the following in their R-groups:

a) Hydroxyl group: __________________                      e) Sulfur atom: ­­­­­­­__________________

b) 2nd chiral carbon: __________________                    f) Amino group: __________________

c) Amide group: __________________                          g) Acidic group: __________________

d) Basic group: __________________                           h) Aromatic ring: __________________

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.