Memorizing Amino Acids
Fill-in the missing R-groups for the following peptide from memory: D-I-F-C-R-Q.
Which of the 20 standard amino acids can be grouped into the following categories?
a. Contain cyclic/ring structures. b. Sulfur-containing.
Fill-in the blanks & R-groups for each of the α-amino acids from memory.
Match the amino acid to the type of R-group it has:
Leu ____ 1. Hydroxyl-containing
E ____ 2. Acidic
K ____ 3. Basic
Ser ____ 4. Sulfur-containing
C ____ 5. Nonpolar aromatic
W ____ 6. Nonpolar aliphatic
Name the amino acids that contain each of the following in their R-groups:
a) Hydroxyl group: __________________ e) Sulfur atom: __________________
b) 2nd chiral carbon: __________________ f) Amino group: __________________
c) Amide group: __________________ g) Acidic group: __________________
d) Basic group: __________________ h) Aromatic ring: __________________