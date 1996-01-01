Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Carbohydrates

Lectins

3
Problem

The biochemical property of lectins that is the basis for most of their biological effects is their ability to bind to:

4
Problem

Lectins are _________________________ while glycoproteins are _________________________.

6
Problem

Which of the following statements regarding integrins is FALSE?

7
Problem

Which of the following types of interactions is not used by lectins to recognize specific glycans?

