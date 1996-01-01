Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Charged Ion
Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Charged Ion Example 1
Calculate the free energy change (ΔG transport) for the movement of Na + into a cell when its concentration outside is 150 mM and its cytosolic concentration is 10 mM. Assume that T = 20°C and ΔΨ = –50 mV (inside negative).
Calculate the ΔGtransport required to move 1 mole of Na + ions from inside the cell ([Na+] inside = 5 mM) to the outside of the cell ([Na +] outside = 150 mM) when ΔΨ = –70 mV (inside negative) & the temperature is 37°C.
Calculate the ΔGtransport when Ca2+ ions move from the endoplasmic reticulum ([Ca2+] = 1 mM) to the cytoplasm ([Ca2+] = 0.1 μM). Assume that ΔΨ = 0 and T = 25°C.