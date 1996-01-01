Problem

Appropriately match each of the following terms with their description on the right.

a) Primary messenger ______. 1. Generates two secondary messengers.

b) Secondary messenger ______. 2. Stimulated by cAMP.

c) G-protein coupled receptor ______. 3. Activates phospholipase C.

d) Protein Kinase A ______. 4. Message received by the cell.

e) G αs ______. 5. Composed of 7 transmembrane alpha-helices.

f) G αq ______. 6. Results in the re-association of G α and G βγ .

g) GTPase activity ______. 7. Intracellular chemical message that relays a signal from ligand receptor.

h) Phospholipase C ______. 8. Activates adenylate cyclase.

i) Inositol triphosphate ______. 9. Activated by diacylglycerol and Ca 2+.

j) Protein Kinase C ______. 10. Activates a Ca 2+ channel.