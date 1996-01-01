Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Chemical Cleavage of Bonds
What fragments result from treating the following peptide with CNBr?
Sketch the approximate result of the following reaction.
Which of the following statements about cystine is correct?
Given the amino acid sequence DAHGHFLKAGMT, what reagent would cleave the last residue, T, from the peptide? That is, one of the products after treatment will be the free amino acid: T.
One method to prevent disulfide bond interference with protein sequencing procedures is: