Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. Protein Techniques

Chemical Cleavage of Bonds

Next Topic
1

concept

Chemical Cleavage of Bonds

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

What fragments result from treating the following peptide with CNBr? 

Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Chemical Cleavage Of Bonds

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Sketch the approximate result of the following reaction.

Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Chemical Cleavage Of Bonds

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Which of the following statements about cystine is correct?

7

concept

Chemical Cleavage Of Bonds

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Given the amino acid sequence DAHGHFLKAGMT, what reagent would cleave the last residue, T, from the peptide? That is, one of the products after treatment will be the free amino acid: T.

9
Problem

One method to prevent disulfide bond interference with protein sequencing procedures is:

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.