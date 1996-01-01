Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation

Mixed Inhibition

Next Topic
1

concept

Mixed Inhibition

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Mixed Inhibition

clock
10m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Mixed Inhibition

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Mixed Inhibition

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Draw the representative lines for enzyme activity for an inhibitor with α > α’ and a separate line with α < α’.

Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

When a mixed inhibitor favors binding to the enzyme-substrate complex (ES) over the free enzyme (E), the apparent substrate affinity (apparent Km) is:

7
Problem

Complete the chart by indicating with an “x” which kinetic parameters are affected by each factor.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.