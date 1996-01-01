Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Protein-Ligand Equilibrium Constants
Protein A has a binding site for ligand X with a K d of 54 mM. Protein B has a binding site for ligand X with a Kd of 58 mM. Answer the following questions based on this information:
A) Which protein has a stronger affinity for ligand X?
B) Convert the Kd to Ka for both proteins.
Ka for Protein A: __________
Ka for Protein B: __________
You prepare a solution of protein and its ligand where the initial concentrations are [P] = 10 mM and [L] = 10 mM. At equilibrium you measure the concentration of the complex [PL] = 5 mM. If the protein-ligand reaction can be represented by P + L ⇌ PL, what is the Kd of the reaction under these conditions?