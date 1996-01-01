Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Specificity Constant

1

concept

Specificity Constant

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Specificity Constant

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Specificity Constant

clock
12m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Use the data in the chart below to provide answers to the following problems:

A) List the substrates from most preferred to least preferred under physiological conditions. 

            a) B, A, C.         b) C, B, A.         c) B, C, A.         d) A, C, B.



B) List the substrates from most preferred to least preferred under saturating [S].

            a) B, A, C.         b) C, B, A.         c) B, C, A.         d) A, C, B.

Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Specificity Constant

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Which of the following options is correct concerning the turnover number (k cat) and the specificity constant?

7
Problem

Use the Lineweaver-Burk plot to help you calculate the Vmax, kcat, Km and specificity constant for the enzyme.

Assume the [E]T = 2.9 nM. Hint: Pay close attention to units. 

Vmax = ___________. 

kcat = ___________. 

Km = ___________.

kcat / Km = ___________.

Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Explain the steps you could take to accurately find the K m, Vmax, and specificity constant for an enzyme from the following kinetic data, assuming the experiments were all done with [E]T = 0.1 mM.

Step #1: ___________________________________________

Step #2: ___________________________________________

Step #3: ___________________________________________

Step #4: ___________________________________________

Step #5: ___________________________________________

Was this helpful ?
0
9
Problem

The specificity constant is obtained at low [S] via variable substitution into the Michaelis-Menten equation (Vmax = kcat[E]T). Considering this about the MM-equation, what is the relationship between changes in [S] & V0 when the [S] is super small and well below the Km?

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.