Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Km Enzyme
What is the initial velocity of a reaction when the concentration of substrate is set equal to the Km?
Km Enzyme
Select the best description of the K m.
Km Enzyme
According to the chart below, which one of the following enzymes has the strongest affinity for its substrate?
Km Enzyme
Indicate which region of the Enzyme Kinetics plot below best corresponds to each statement.
A) Initial reaction velocity is limited mainly by the [S] present: ______
B) Initial reaction velocity limited mainly by the [E] present: ______
C) The active site of an enzyme is most likely free/unoccupied: ______
D) The active site of an enzyme is most likely occupied by substrate: ______
E) This region includes the points corresponding to Km & ½Vmax: ______
Use the data in the following chart to determine the Km of the enzyme.