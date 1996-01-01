Problem

Indicate which region of the Enzyme Kinetics plot below best corresponds to each statement.

A) Initial reaction velocity is limited mainly by the [S] present: ______

B) Initial reaction velocity limited mainly by the [E] present: ______

C) The active site of an enzyme is most likely free/unoccupied: ______

D) The active site of an enzyme is most likely occupied by substrate: ______

E) This region includes the points corresponding to Km & ½Vmax: ______