Biochemistry

6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Km Enzyme

Problem

What is the initial velocity of a reaction when the concentration of substrate is set equal to the Km?

Problem

Select the best description of the K m.

Problem

According to the chart below, which one of the following enzymes has the strongest affinity for its substrate?

Problem

Indicate which region of the Enzyme Kinetics plot below best corresponds to each statement.

A) Initial reaction velocity is limited mainly by the [S] present: ______

B) Initial reaction velocity limited mainly by the [E] present: ______

C) The active site of an enzyme is most likely free/unoccupied: ______

D) The active site of an enzyme is most likely occupied by substrate: ______

E) This region includes the points corresponding to Km & ½Vmax: ______

Use the data in the following chart to determine the Km of the enzyme.

