Charged Amino Acids
Draw in the R-groups from memory for each of the charged amino acids at physiological pH.
Fill-in the missing R-groups for the following peptide from memory: H-E-K. Circle the acidic amino acids.
Which of the following amino acids does not have a basic R-group?
Circle all the following amino acids with a basic R-group?