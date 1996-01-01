Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Protein Function

Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation

1

concept

Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation

2

concept

Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation

3

concept

Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation

4

example

Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation Example 1

5
Problem

Which of the following statements about protein-ligand binding is correct?

6
Problem

Consider the following graph for parts A-C.

A) What is the protein-ligand dissociation constant (Kd) for protein X?

a)  2 µM.      b) 4 µM.      c) 6 µM.      d) 8 µM.

B) What is the protein-ligand dissociation constant (Kd) for protein Y?

a)  2 µM.      b) 4 µM.      c) 6 µM.     d) 8 µM.

C) Which protein has a greater affinity for ligand A?

a) Protein X.       b) Protein Y.

7
Problem

Match the dissociation constants in the table below to the appropriate curves on the graph.

8
Problem

Use the table below to answer questions A, B & C below.

A) Which protein has a greater affinity for their ligand?

B) According to the data in the table, what is the dissociation constant (Kd) for Protein 1? 

Protein 1 Kd = ________

C. According to the data in the table, what is the association constant (K a) for Protein 2? 

Protein 2 Ka = ________

9
Problem

A sample of cells has a total protein-receptor concentration of 10 mM. 25% of the protein-receptors are occupied with ligand when the concentration of free ligand is 15 mM. Calculate the Kd for the receptor-ligand interaction.

