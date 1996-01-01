Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Quaternary Structure
Hemoglobin, a four-subunit protein, contains only two different types of subunits and is therefore a:
Quaternary Structure
Which of the following statements about protein structure is correct?
Which of the following correctly orders the protein structural terms from lowest to highest complexity?
Match each level of protein structure to the appropriate real-world description.
_____ Primary Structure. _____ Secondary structure. _____ Tertiary structure. _____ Quaternary structure.