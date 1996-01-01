Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Antiparallel And Parallel Beta Sheets
Silk fibroin contains predominantly β sheet conformation. Which of the following is true regarding its β sheets?
The diagram illustrates:
The major reason that antiparallel β-sheets are more stable than parallel β-sheets is that the latter:
Which (phi, psi) pair of bond angles is closest to those of the residues shown in the figure below?
What type of β-sheet is presented in the figure below? Draw all hydrogen bonds between appropriate groups.
Draw a two-stranded antiparallel β-sheet with appropriate hydrogen bonding between the following peptides:
1) L-A-D-Y.
2) G-A-G-A.