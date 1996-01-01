Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

4. Protein Structure

Antiparallel and Parallel Beta Sheets

Antiparallel And Parallel Beta Sheets

Problem

Silk fibroin contains predominantly β sheet conformation. Which of the following is true regarding its β sheets?

Antiparallel And Parallel Beta Sheets

Problem

The diagram illustrates: 

Problem

The major reason that antiparallel β-sheets are more stable than parallel β-sheets is that the latter:

Problem

Which (phi, psi) pair of bond angles is closest to those of the residues shown in the figure below?

Problem

What type of β-sheet is presented in the figure below? Draw all hydrogen bonds between appropriate groups.

Problem

Draw a two-stranded antiparallel β-sheet with appropriate hydrogen bonding between the following peptides:                                   

1) L-A-D-Y.                   

2) G-A-G-A.

