Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Fatty Acid Nomenclature
Fatty Acid Nomenclature
What is the shorthand name for the fatty acid shown below?
a) 16:1 (Δ9) Palmitoleic acid.
b) 18:1 (Δ9) Palmitoleic acid.
c) 16:0 (Δ9) Palmitoleic acid.
d) 16:1 (Δ10) Palmitoleic acid.
Arrange the following fatty acids from lowest à highest melting point: 18:1Δ9 ; 18:0 ; 18:3Δ9,12,15 ; 18:2Δ9,12
a) 18:3D9,12,15 ; 18:2D9,12 ; 18:1D9 ; 18:0
b) 18:0 ; 18:3D9,12,15 ; 18:2D9,12 ; 18:1D9
c) 18:1D9 ; 18:0 ; 18:3D9,12,15 ; 18:2D9,12
d) 18:0 ; 18:1D9 ; 18:2D9,12; 18:3D9,12,15
Use the provided shorthand name to draw the structure of the fatty acid myristate (14:0).
Draw the structure of the fatty acid 24:2Δ5,9.