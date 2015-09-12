Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Lipids

Fatty Acid Nomenclature

Fatty Acid Nomenclature

Fatty Acid Nomenclature

What is the shorthand name for the fatty acid shown below?


A close up of a triangle Description automatically generated


a) 16:1 (Δ9) Palmitoleic acid.

b) 18:1 (Δ9) Palmitoleic acid.

c) 16:0 (Δ9) Palmitoleic acid.

d) 16:1 (Δ10) Palmitoleic acid.

Arrange the following fatty acids from lowest à highest melting point: 18:1Δ9 ; 18:0 ; 18:3Δ9,12,15 ; 18:2Δ9,12 


a) 18:3D9,12,15 ; 18:2D9,12 ; 18:1D; 18:0

b) 18:0 ; 18:3D9,12,15 ; 18:2D9,12 ; 18:1D9

c) 18:1D; 18:0 ; 18:3D9,12,15 ; 18:2D9,12

d) 18:0 ; 18:1D; 18:2D9,12; 18:3D9,12,15

Use the provided shorthand name to draw the structure of the fatty acid myristate (14:0).

Draw the structure of the fatty acid 24:2Δ5,9

